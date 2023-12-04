(WJW) – The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are low. Really, really low.

But, still each week thousands and thousands of players challenge their luck in hopes that they pick the right six numbers.

How people choose those numbers varies. Maybe they use a meaningful date, like a birthday or anniversary, or simply let good ole’ fate take the wheel and have the lottery’s Quick Pick option randomly select their digits.

Either way — the odds of winning the grand prize jackpot are just 1 in 292,201,338.

New research reveals the numbers drawn the most, the least and the numbers most overdue to be drawn. Perhaps, these are numbers you’ll want to play next.

The analysis was completed by experts at CSGO Luck, a gambling website. Here is what they found:

  • 13 has been drawn the least out of all other numbers in all draws since 2015.
  • 61 is the “luckiest number” and has been drawn 90 times since 2015

Read on for the luckiest and unluckiest Powerball numbers (provided by CSGOluck.com:)

Unluckiest Powerball numbers

RankNumberFrequency
11351
24954
33454
42957
52658
6559
75159
86059
9459
104360

Luckiest Powerball numbers

RankNumberFrequency
16190
23289
36388
42187
53684
66982
72382
86481
93979
103779

The numbers that are most overdue to be drawn – here are the top 5:

RankNumberLast Drawn
15627/05/2023
2517/07/2023
34924/07/2023
41716/08/2023
5321/08/2023

Findings are based on data analyzed dating back to 2015.