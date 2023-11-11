**Related Video Above: Local parents shaken by advanced scam call mimicking daughter’s voice, demanding ransom.**

(WJW) — It’s easy to not pick up a ringing phone if the caller ID says it’s an unknown number, but when numbers are real, curiosity sometimes gets the better of us.

With scams on the rise across the country, BeenVerified has released a list of suspicious numbers they say you should ignore, whether by call or text.

BeenVerified, a software company that helps users track public information, looked at over 150,000 fishy numbers reported over the last two years to put the list together.

The group says the most common scam topics continue to be bank account mix-ups, undelivered packages and sweepstakes. Take a look at the list of numbers to avoid, and block if at all possible, below:

Wells Fargo account locked — (865) 630-4266

Failed package delivery, so you have to call this number or else — (469) 709-7630

Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes — (805) 637-7243

Warning saying your bank account is on temporary hold — (858) 605-9622

Debit card is frozen, but no bank is mentioned — (863) 532-7969

AT&T raffle, just respond to claim your prize — (904) 495-2559

Either a weight loss product or a package tracking scam — (312) 339-1227

A marketing trick from the “Scream VI” promotions team (not a real scam) — (917) 540-7996

Either a free Dyson vacuum is offered or a made-up tax issue (347) 437-1689

USPS delivery scam — (301) 307-4601 –

– Another frozen debit card scam — (878) 877-1402

Student loan forgiveness deadline that’s not real — (202) 221-7923

BeenVerified reminds people to slow down before responding to phone calls and texts and reach out to the company supposedly trying to reach you directly.