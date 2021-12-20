‘Don’t move’: Woman rescued as car hangs over edge above Ohio creek

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – First responders helped save a woman whose car was hanging over the edge of an embankment in Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call Monday morning from a woman who said her car was teetering on an embankment and about to slide into the creek below.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver used the emergency brake, kept her foot on the brake and kept 911 on the line as she waited for help.

Deputies rushed to the area of U.S. 62 and Old Harrisburg Pike. They kept the woman calm and diverted traffic as Pleasant Township firefighters put stops under a wheel that was still touching the ground.

A towing company, Eitel’s Towing & Transportation, then showed up and pulled the driver to safety. The company was offered payment for the service but turned it down.

The driver was shaken up but not injured.

The sheriff’s office thanked all of the first responders who contributed to the rescue.