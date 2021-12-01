Don’t land on Santa’s naughty list: FAA says not to aim holiday laser lights at the sky

(WJW) — The Federal Aviation Administration is warning adults and kids alike to make sure their laser light displays are aimed at their homes and not at Santa.

According to a press release, the FAA says every year, it receives reports from pilots who are distracted or temporarily blinded by residential laser-light displays that are pointed toward the sky.

“The extremely concentrated beams of laser lights reach much farther than you might realize,” the release states.

If the FAA becomes aware of a laser-light display that is affecting pilots, the resident will be asked to turn them off. If they continue to affect pilots, the resident could face a civil penalty of up to $11,000 per violation.

Civil penalties of up to $30,800 have been imposed in such situations.

