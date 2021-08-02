‘Don’t forget your clippers:’ Medina sunflower farm creating memories

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — Opening just weeks ago, the Medina Sunflower Farm in Wadsworth has already brought smiles to some faces.

Visitors are encouraged to walk through over 10 acres of sunflowers to take pictures and enjoy the views. It takes about 45 minutes to an hour for each visit.

Located at 7731 Beach Road, it’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at $5 per person, kids 5 and under free.

Cash only is accepted and you can purchase four blooms for an additional $5. Just remember to bring your own clippers!