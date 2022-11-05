CLEVELAND (WJW) — A group called Voting Futures has reportedly sent text messages to some voters telling them to vote at incorrect polling locations, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose warned in a statement.

So far, the texts have been sent in other states, but now the group has announced plans to send messages to some Ohioans this weekend.

LaRose said his office reached out to Movement Labs — the company behind the messages, who has since apologized for erroneous texts, an NBC report found — to ask them to point voters toward VoteOhio.gov for the most accurate polling locations.

“It’s unclear if the failure of this group’s efforts is intentional or not, but Ohioans should know there is one trusted, official source for voters to determine their voting location, and that’s VoteOhio.gov,” said LaRose. “With Election Day around the corner, misinformation is hitting its crescendo. Our Division of Public Integrity is ready to fight back, and ensure all Ohio voters have the accurate, accessible, and secure election they’ve come to expect.”

Here’s what a text message may look like:

Photo courtesy Secretary of State office

LaRose is running for Secretary of State again in Tuesday’s election, going up against Democrat Chelsea Clark.