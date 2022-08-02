WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Westlake Police want the public to know that they will be conducting a training exercise on Tuesday and Wednesday and people should not be alarmed.

Officials say the exercise will take place at the former Parkside Elementary School, 24525 Hillard Blvd, on Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 3.

Residents can expect to see a large police presence and to hear a lot of shouting, even simulated gunfire.

In a statement posted on social media, the department explains the Westlake City Schools are partnering with police for this training to prepare for a critical incident.