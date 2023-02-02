AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Police say citizens should not be alarmed Thursday by an increased police presence in Avon Lake.

A SWAT training is taking place in Avon Lake on Thursday morning, according to the Avon Lake Police Department’s Twitter page.

The training will be in the area of Overlook Road and Tomahawk Drive. It is expected to take place from 9 a.m. until noon, police said in the tweet.

According to police, the training will be held at a house that is scheduled for demolition.

“Don’t be alarmed by the increased police presence,” the tweet said.