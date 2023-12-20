*The above video is previous coverage of when the church bell system was stolen from an Akron church*

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — It’s music to their ears… thanks to generous donors who paid to replace a sophisticated church bell speaker system after digital equipment was stolen from high atop an Akron church.

When the church staff didn’t hear the bells a couple of weeks ago, they noticed that someone had climbed the roof, cut bolts, and stolen the speakers that had been recently installed.

The Akron Church of the Nazarene and its congregation are once again enjoying the sounds of their church bells ringing just in the nick of time amidst the Christmas season.

Spreading the joy were the Stow Ohio company Pro Z Group and its CEO Craig Brazelton donating more than $2,000.

The bell system company named Chime Master also got in on the holiday spirit and donated the speaker installation.

Akron police are still investigating the brazen theft.