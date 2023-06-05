YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – Donnie Iris will not be able to perform with REO Speedwagon in Youngstown this month after a recent diagnosis.

According to a press release from Live Nation, Donnie Iris was diagnosed with cancer shortly after his sold-out 80th birthday show in March.

The release said, “He’s got the best care, and everyone is very optimistic for his full return to health.”

According to the release, Iris recently went through surgery and his prognosis is “good.” It is unclear what type of cancer Iris was diagnosed with.

Iris needs more time to heal due to the surgery, so he had to cancel his performance in Youngstown at The Foundation Amphiteather with REA Speedwagon on June 21, the release said.

Iris plans to get back to his regular schedule starting on July 24 at Blossom Music Center with Foreigner and Loverboy.

The REO Speedwagon concert is still scheduled for June 21. Replacing Donnie Iris and The Cruisers will be Levon. You can buy tickets here. www.ticketmaster.com