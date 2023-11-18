*The above video is a recent story that takes you behind the scenes at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo*

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Department tells Fox 8 News a donkey is on the loose and running across roadways.

Deputies also posted this information on their social media page. “If anyone is missing a donkey or knows who the donkey running loose in the area of County Road 65 and 42 belongs to please contact our office.”

Deputies said the donkey got loose Saturday morning, and was last seen on the run in Gibsonsburg, about 30 miles from the city of Sandusky which is in Erie County.

Deputies advise motorists that the large animal has been running across intersections and roadways.

UPDATE: The sheriff’s department posted Saturday afternoon that the donkey is still on the loose but added “We now know where the donkey belongs.”