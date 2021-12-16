Donations pour in for Toys for Tots collection after devastating warehouse fire

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WJW) – The generous spirit of one community is spreading to another miles away after a fire destroyed thousands of toys meant for children.

A warehouse fire in Sherrodsville harboring $8,000 worth of toys intended to help thousands of Tuscarawas and Carroll County children caught fire last week.

It destroyed the hard work of a Marine veteran who collected the toys throughout the year for the Toys for Tots program.

Now, a little more than one week later and just in time for Christmas, donations continue to pour in thanks in part to Calvary United Methodist Church.

“Well, they needed a place to store their toys and distribute it from and it’s hard to find one so quickly, so we just opened up our church,” said Pastor Ken Ogg.

Even from miles away, news of the fire and its impact to children touched the hearts of so many, including at a Fairlawn law firm who made a special delivery of their own.

“How do you not jump in on something to help kids for Christmas? Just the thought that a kid is not going to get a toy is never a good feeling,” said Rob Nestico, of Kisling, Nestico and Redick.

The law firm delivered more than 100 toys Wednesday to the church where the toys are stored. Pastor Ogg said they have an abundance of toys to give away.

“There is probably more than 1,000 toys left,” said Ogg. “I am sure there is more than 1,000 but they will go very quickly.”

Toys delivered right on time for the holiday, thanks to the generosity of people miles apart.

“When we can directly impact that and help, we like doing it,” said Nestico. “It’s just our way of helping out kids and isn’t it all about the kids when it comes to Christmas?”

The chief of the Sherrodsville Fire Department said the fire remains under investigation and a cause has not been determined.