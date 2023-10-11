[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Donors have pitched in for the family of a young boy who was badly burned after a truck crashed into his bedroom while he was sleeping, trapping him beneath and destroying nearly all of his belongings.

A truck driven by a suspected intoxicated driver barreled into the side of the apartment building at 4060 Park Fulton Oval just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 4, while the 6-year-old boy was asleep in his bed.

The boy was trapped underneath the truck’s engine, which was hot, and suffered third-degree burns over a quarter of his body, according to a Facebook post from Cleveland police. He was rescued by city officers and firefighters with a hydraulic tool.

The driver fled the scene on foot but was arrested by police.

The boy is still in the hospital recovering. He’s now undergoing physical therapy and has received skin grafts.

Cleveland police officers from the city police division’s Second District, who responded to the early morning crash, learned nearly all of the boy’s things were destroyed in the crash, along with much of the family’s possessions, according to the release.

They gifted him toys and even replaced his Nintendo Switch, which was destroyed in the crash.

They also contacted a Lakewood-based outreach that, along with a private donor, gave the family gift cards for groceries and new clothing and donated new home furnishings, including three beds and three dressers.

The Cleveland Police Foundation also donated to the family for their expenses.

“Thank you to all of our community partners who make assistance initiatives like this possible,” reads the post.