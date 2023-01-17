BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – A family of four has been displaced after a house fire broke out late Sunday morning. The family narrowly escaped the blaze, but some of their pets did not.

Now their community is rallying together to help them get back on their feet.

“It is very difficult, this is a tough time for any family – having three kids in elementary, middle, and high school to have to go through this,” Brunswick Hills Police Chief Tim Sopkovich said.

A Facebook post in the Brunswick Hills Police Association group started the call to action to collect donations for the family. Now more than $2,500 has been raised in less than two days.

“We’ve taken the money and the gift cards, and they’ll go directly to the family so that they can get immediate assistance and help starting to put their life back together,” Sopkovich said.

Just across town at the Fair Trade Supply Co., new clothing donations are being accepted as well.

Today and tomorrow from 10-6 we’re accepting new items: coats, hats, gloves, clothing,” Owner Caroline Levandusky said.

Levandusky is proud of how the Brunswick Hills community always steps up to help.

“Together everybody achieves more, that’s what team stands for, so why not,” she said.

Police say the fire is suspected to have started from a space heater, but fire officials are still investigating. Sopkovich said the family has requested to remain private during this challenging time, but they are grateful for the outpouring of support they are seeing.

“It’s nice to be working as one big team in Brunswick Hills,” he said.

Police are accepting gift cards and cash at 505 Substation Rd. in Brunswick, and the clothing donations can be delivered to 734 Pearl Rd, Brunswick, OH 44212.

Below is a list of clothing items the family needs at this moment:

Mom: Shirts, Medium/Large; pants, size 12 and shoes, size 10 women’s

Girl 15/16 yo: Shirts, Medium/Large; pants, size 10/12 and shoes 9 women’s

Boy 12/13 yo: Shirts, Men’s Medium/Large; pants, 14-16 boys and shoes 9/10 men’s

Boy 6 yo: Shirts, kids size 5; pants, size 5 and kids shoe size 12/13.