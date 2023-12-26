**Related Video Above: Critically endangered animals born at African Safari Wildlife Park this summer.**

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — Christmas is barely over but you already may be thinking about taking decorations down and tossing out your tree.

For those who have live trees, the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton is offering a solution this season. Families can donate their tree to the park, which will then be used as gifts for their deer, alpacas, cattle and bison.

“Christmas trees are some of the best enrichment items out there,” park director Kelsey Keller said in a statement. “The animals love to toss them around, rub their horns and antlers on them, and smell the fragrant pine needles. When the animals are done playing, the remnants of the trees are composted and used as mulch around the park in the spring.”

People can drop their trees (no artificial ones accepted) off daily through Jan. 5 at the main parking lot between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The park asks that all decorations be removed from the tree for the animals’ safety.

Find out more about African Safari Wildlife Park, which is closed for the season and reopening in March, right here.