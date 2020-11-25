Donate new toys at this year’s drive-thru Operation Giving Tree

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s time for Operation Giving Tree and we hope you can help in our mission to make the holidays extra special for children in need.

The drive-thru event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and go from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Community members are welcome to drop off toy donations in bins lining the front yard of our station, which is located at 5800 Dick Goddard Way (South Marginal Road) Cleveland, OH 44103.

Santa Claus and some reindeer will be there to greet visitors as they drive by.

All of the donations will be given to children’s services in Medina, Cuyahoga, Summit and Lorain counties.

Toy suggestions include action figures, dolls, LEGOs, puzzles, board games and anything else you think a child might enjoy. Gift cards are great for older children. Please make sure they are unwrapped.

