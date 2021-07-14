Donald Trump’s finance chief loses titles, roles after indictment

FILE – In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, file photo, Allen Weisselberg, center, departs Manhattan criminal court, in New York. The move by Donald Trump’s company to strip its top finance chief, Weisselberg, from several leadership positions less than two weeks after his criminal indictment suggests it is facing a tricky, new business environment as it seeks to reassure lenders and other business partners. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The move by Donald Trump’s company to strip its top finance chief from several leadership positions less than two weeks after his criminal indictment suggests it is facing a tricky, new business environment as it seeks to reassure lenders and other business partners.

Allen Weisselberg, the top numbers man for Trump stretching back decades, has lost positions overseeing a Scottish golf course, a payroll firm and other entities under the Trump Organization, according to government registry records.

He retains his role as CFO of the parent company.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.