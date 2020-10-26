YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Donald Trump, Jr. was in Youngstown Monday afternoon, campaigning for his father.
He spoke to a crowd at Blue Wolf Events at the Maronite Center on Meridian Road for about half an hour.
Supporters of Joe Biden were across the street from the venue holding signs.
This is one of three “Make America Great Again” events Trump, Jr. is hosting in Ohio and Michigan on Monday. He has trips planned Tuesday in Iowa and Wisconsin.
Follow more headlines on FOX8.com:
- Donald Trump, Jr. campaigns for father at ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Youngstown
- Cleveland police make arrest after man’s body found wrapped in blanket at loading dock
- Susan B. Anthony’s grave has new plastic shield for protection from ‘I voted’ stickers
- Police: Florida man stole bulldozer, ran down Biden signs
- ‘We are blowing up the precedent’: Dems argue against vote to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee