Donald Trump, Jr. campaigns for father at ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Youngstown

by: Dave Sess

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Donald Trump, Jr. was in Youngstown Monday afternoon, campaigning for his father.

He spoke to a crowd at Blue Wolf Events at the Maronite Center on Meridian Road for about half an hour.

Supporters of Joe Biden were across the street from the venue holding signs.

This is one of three “Make America Great Again” events Trump, Jr. is hosting in Ohio and Michigan on Monday. He has trips planned Tuesday in Iowa and Wisconsin.

