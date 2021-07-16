Donald Trump Jr. asks if George Floyd mural collapse was sign from ‘higher power’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) — Donald Trump Jr. is weighing in on the collapse of a George Floyd mural that was reportedly hit by lightning earlier this week.

He wrote on Twitter Wednesday: “It’s almost like a higher power is telling us something. When was the last time you heard of a brick building being destroyed by lightning? I am a builder and I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of it.”

When was the last time you heard of a brick building being destroyed by lightning? I am a builder and I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of it. https://t.co/6l1f2t9nd0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 14, 2021

Police in Toledo confirmed that a bolt of lightning struck the building and caused the section of wall adorned with the large mural to collapse, reducing it to rubble, WTOL reported.

Floyd, 46, was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020. Chauvin was convicted of murder and sentenced last month to 22 1/2 years in prison. Floyd’s death sparked worldwide protests and calls for change in policing in the U.S.

The mural was painted in July 2020 by artist David Ross. He told Fox 8 News that he is looking to do another mural. A GoFund Me has been started to help raise money for a new mural.

The city of Toledo said it is planning to create a new mural and will find a new location for the artwork.