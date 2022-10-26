VANDALIA, Ohio (WJW) – Former President Donald Trump and U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance are holding a rally in the Dayton area next month.

The ‘Save America’ rally will be held at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport on Nov. 7, the evening before the general election.

Trump is set to give remarks at 8 p.m. The doors open at 3 p.m.

Anyone looking to attend can get their general admission tickets here.

Vance is facing off against Congressman Tim Ryan to fill Ohio Sen. Rob Portman’s seat. FOX 8 hosted the candidates for a Senate debate earlier this month.