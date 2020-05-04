Don Shula, legendary NFL coach who also played at John Carroll, dies at 90

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – DECEMBER 21: Miami Dolphins greats (L to R) Dan Marino Don Shula and Larry Csonka are shown on the field before the Dolphins met the Minnesota Vikings in a game at Sun Life Stadium on December 21, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

MIAMI — Legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula has passed away at age 90.

Shula was born Jan. 4, 1930, in Grand River, Ohio. He entered the NFL as a player in 1951 and retired in 1995 after coaching the Miami Dolphins for 26 years. He won more games than any coach in league history, a record that has stood for, coincidentally, 26 years.

Shula played at John Carroll University before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns. He was drafted in the ninth round of the 1951 NFL draft as a defensive back.

The stadium at John Carroll is also named after him.

The Dolphins issued a statement on Monday:

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He. brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.”

Shula coached the 1972 Dolphins to a 17-0 record, still the only perfect season in league history.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released the following statement:

“The Game has lost one of the greats today, but we have all lost a truly incredible man. Hall of Fame Coach Don Shula served as an ambassador for this great game for more than half a century. His legendary feats on the gridiron led him to a record 347 wins to become the winningest coach in NFL history and allowed him to lead the 1972 Dolphins to the only perfect season in NFL history.

Coach Shula was a man who truly loved the game and I have often been moved by the deep respect and affection he was always afforded by the men who played for him.

The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Coach Shula. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Mary Anne and their entire family. The Hall of Fame flag will fly at half-staff and we will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations.”

