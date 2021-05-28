Domino’s Pizza driver robbed at gunpoint during delivery in Akron

AKRON (WJW) — Akron police are investigating the robbery of a pizza delivery driver Thursday night.

According to a press release from the Akron Police Department, at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to Domino’s Pizza on State Rd. after a driver reported being robbed at gunpoint while trying to deliver a pizza on Uhler Ave.

The victim told police an unknown suspect came up to him, showed a handgun and then demanded money.

The suspect took off with an unknown amount of money and the victim’s cell phone, police say.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS; or, text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.