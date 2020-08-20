Domino’s hiring 700 at Northeast Ohio stores

A “We’re Open” sign is displayed on a window at a Domino’s on August 19, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. Domino’s made an announcement on Tuesday that it is seeking to fill 20,000 positions at its corporate and franchise stores nationwide. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Domino’s Pizza plans to hire 700 people across 73 stores in Northeast Ohio, the chain said in a news release on Thursday.

Positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and this area is no different,” said Brian Distin, a Cleveland-area Domino’s franchise owner. “The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members. Stores across the region are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

Domino’s said it is following the advise of the Centers for Disease Control to protect employees amid the coronavirus pandemic, including wearing a mask at all times and increased sanitation.

On Monday, the pizza chain announced it will be hiring 20,000 at locations across the United States.

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit Domino’s website.

