CLEVELAND (WJW)– Domino’s Pizza plans to hire 700 people across 73 stores in Northeast Ohio, the chain said in a news release on Thursday.
Positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.
“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and this area is no different,” said Brian Distin, a Cleveland-area Domino’s franchise owner. “The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members. Stores across the region are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”
Domino’s said it is following the advise of the Centers for Disease Control to protect employees amid the coronavirus pandemic, including wearing a mask at all times and increased sanitation.
On Monday, the pizza chain announced it will be hiring 20,000 at locations across the United States.
Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit Domino’s website.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- How a little girls is getting treatment thanks to Miracle Flights
- MTV celebrity leaves generous, meaningful tip for pregnant waitress
- Kenny explores Class of 2020 exhibit at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
- Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon, three others charged with fraud in border wall fundraising campaign
- Domino’s hiring 700 at Northeast Ohio stores