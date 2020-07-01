Dominion fined $1 million, following Pepper Pike explosion investigation

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW) — Months after a gas pipeline went up in flames, residents of Pepper Pike are getting some answers.

Today, a settlement agreement was reached between Dominion Energy Ohio (Dominion) and Public Utilities Commission of Ohio staff, regarding the November 2019 explosion and fire that occurred at Brainard Circle, across the street from the fire station on Shaker Boulevard.

After an investigation, PUCO staff determined in a report that “the cause of the incident was the failure of a 30-inch steel distribution main, that released natural gas into the atmosphere which subsequently ignited.”

The pipeline failed, PUCO staff wrote, due to a lack of oversight on Dominion’s part.

Dominion is being fined $1 million as part of the settlement agreement, and will have to pay $500,000 more if they do not properly improve their gas safety program according to their own guidelines (as determined by a third party).

Find the full proceedings right here.

