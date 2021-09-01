Dolphins reportedly helped rescuers find swimmer who had been missing for 12 hours

(WJW) — A swimmer was reportedly rescued as the light faded off the coast of Ireland thanks to the help of some aquatic friends.

Reportedly missing for 12 hours, a volunteer crew from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) was able to spot the man in the water as he was encircled by a pod of dolphins, the BBC said.

“At 20:30 (8:30 p.m.), the volunteer lifeboat crew with Fenit RNLI spotted a pod of dolphins and a head above the water about two-and-a-half miles off Castlegregory beach,” the RNLI reported to the BBC.

The man, reportedly in his 30s, was taken out of the water and whisked to the hospital after suffering from hypothermia. He was reportedly conscious at the time of his rescue, only wearing swim trunks.

The swimmer told rescuers he had been trying to go out to a small island five miles away from shore, where he had left his clothing behind.

It was later confirmed the helpful creatures were bottlenose dolphins who have been known to be in the area waters since 2019.

The BBC reported the man is currently recovering well from the ordeal.