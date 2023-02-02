Editor’s Note: Previous coverage on Dolly Parton above.

(WJW) — Dolly Parton might not need to eat sugar, since she’s sweet enough already. But according to an Instagram post, she has a sweet tooth for cake, cookies and corn bread.

And after rumors may have been swirling around, that’s not all she had to say about her relationship with treats.

“Dolly Parton is not affiliated with, has not endorsed, and is not associated with any keto or CBD gummy product. She’s more the cake, cookie, and cornbread type,” the post signed by “Team Dolly” read.

It’s unclear how rumors may have started about the American icon and an affiliation with keto or CBD gummies.

To the shock of many fans, Parton recently said she may not ever go on tour again.

“I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then,” she told Pollstar. “Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore.”

The “9 to 5” singer was inducted into Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. She made headlines when she said she didn’t feel she had earned the right to be nominated, then later said she would “accept gracefully” if she was voted into the Hall.