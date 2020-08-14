(WJW) — Christmas is coming early for Dolly Parton fans.
The country legend has announced the release of her first holiday album in 30 years. She’s calling it “A Holly Dolly Christmas.”
It will include a mix of original songs and holiday standards.
Parton is getting some help, too, on some duets from stars including Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon and her God-daughter, Miley Cyrus.
The album is set for release on Oct. 2.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Dolly Parton releasing first holiday album in 30 years
- Fox 8 virtual Jukebox: Ben Gage
- ‘No justice, no sleep’: Protestors give Cleveland mayor a wake-up call at home
- It’s been 17 years since the Great Blackout of 2003: What do you remember?
- Parma child brings care package to Willoughby Hills K-9 injured in DUI crash