Dolly Parton releasing first holiday album in 30 years

(WJW) — Christmas is coming early for Dolly Parton fans.

The country legend has announced the release of her first holiday album in 30 years. She’s calling it “A Holly Dolly Christmas.”

It will include a mix of original songs and holiday standards.

Parton is getting some help, too, on some duets from stars including Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon and her God-daughter, Miley Cyrus.

The album is set for release on Oct. 2.

