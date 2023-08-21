(WJW) – Dolly Parton is sharing music from her upcoming album.

The icon released a single from the ‘Rockstar’ album, a cover of The Beatles ‘Let it Be.” She even got Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to help with the rendition.

“Well, does it get any better than singing “Let It Be” with Paul McCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano!” Parton wrote.

Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood also worked on the song.

“Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!”

After she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, but she says the rock album is for her husband of 57 years.

“I’m doing the rock ‘n’ roll album because of him,” she said previously. “I had often thought about doing a rock ‘n’ roll album for him with his favorite songs. And so when this all came about, I decided that I am gonna go ahead and do it,” she shared.

‘Rockstar’ includes collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Chris Stapleton and Sting.

The album will be released in November. Check out the track list here.