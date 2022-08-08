COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has declared Tuesday, August 9, 2022, honorary Dolly Parton Day in Ohio.

The legendary music star and philanthropist will be visiting Columbus on that date to celebrate the success of her Imagination Library in the Buckeye State.

FOX 8 sister station WCMH reports Dolly Parton will be attending a private luncheon on the Ohio State University campus “to raise financial support and awareness for the Imagination Library program in Ohio.”

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio currently mails more than 327,000 Ohio children a free, age-appropriate book every month.

The program is open to children under the age of 5.

To learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio visit ohioimaginationlibrary.org.