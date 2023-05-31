NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) – Country Singer and International Superstar Dolly Parton has claimed not one, but three more Guinness World Records!

During an exclusive presentation in Nashville, Parton was given three new titles, celebrating her amazing career, according to the Guinness World Records.

The Guinness World Records include:

Woman with the longest span of No.1 hits on the US Top Country Albums chart

Most recently, Parton’s A Holly Dolly Christmas topped the charts on October 17, 2020. That gave her a No. 1 duration of 43 years and 156 days, according to the Guinness World Records.

Parton is ranked third overall, behind Johnny Cash with 50 years and 91 days and Merle Haggard with 48 years and 192 days.

Most studio albums released by a female country singer

Parton released 65 studio albums between 1967, with Hello, I’m Dolly, and 2022, with Run, Rose, Run.

Female with the most Top 10 entries on the US Top Country Albums chart

Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection was Parton’s 48th Top 10 entry on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. The album features “9 to 5”, “Jolene”, “Here You Come Again” and “I Will Always Love You” and debuted at No.4 on December 3, 2022, according to the Guinness World Records.

Parton also still holds seven other Guinness World Records:

Most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart

Most No.1 hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist

Most decades on the US Hot Country Songs chart (female)

Most hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist

The longest span of No.1 hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart

First country singer to be nominated for the EGOT

Most Grammy nominations for a female country artist

“I am humbled every time I receive a new Guinness World Record title,” Dolly said. “I share these three new honors with my fans, who have allowed me to enjoy such a long career.”