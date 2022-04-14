(WJW) — The Dollar Tree has recalled over 1 million hot glue guns sold nationwide due to fire and burn hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Crafter’s Square glue guns can malfunction when plugged in. Dollar Tree has received seven reports of electrical malfunctions when using the glue guns, including reports of fire and one report of skin irritation.

The glue guns are black with orange triggers and tips. They have a silver UL listed label located above the handle with “GLUE GUN” and “XY-15303” printed on the label.

They were sold at Dollar Tree stores around the country from August 2020 through February 2022 and at Family Dollar stores nationwide from January 2022 through February 2022. They were also sold online at www.dollartree.com from August 2021 through February 2022.

Customers who purchased the glue guns should stop using them and return the items to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund.