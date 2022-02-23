Dollar General worker kicked, run over with shopping cart during shoplifting incident: Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police is investigating after a store clerk said she was assaulted during a shoplifting incident on Monday.

It happened around 9:35 a.m. at the Dollar General in the 500 block of E. Exchange Street.

When officers got to the scene, the 46-year-old clerk told them she was assaulted by two women who left the store with merchandise they didn’t pay for.

According to the report, the clerk confronted the suspects after they loaded up two carts and tried to leave. The clerk told police that she was then kicked in the head multiple times and run over by a shopping cart.

The suspects then left the scene in an unknown vehicle, the report said.

The day before, a Walgreens manager was spit on and scratched during another shoplifting incident.

Investigators aren’t sure at this time if the incidents are related.

Both cases remain under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.