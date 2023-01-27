OHIO (WJW) – Dollar General stores across Ohio are reopening after shutting down across the state Friday morning.

According to a statement from the company, select stores in the state were closed to address an “overnight systems error.”

“This issue has been resolved and all impacted stores are now open to continue serving our customers. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the statement said.

FOX 8 checked area Dollar General stores in Cleveland and found closed doors Friday morning.

FOX 8’s sister stations, NBC 4 in Columbus and WKBN in Youngstown, also discovered closures.