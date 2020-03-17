Dollar General and Lorain businesses add senior shopping hour to protect older citizens

(WJW) – Dollar General is setting aside time for senior citizens to shop.

The first hour will be devoted solely to senior customers.

“We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO.

Store hours vary by location.

Lorain’s mayor started a similar initiative in that community.

Mayor Jack Bradley says Walmart will open at 5 a.m. Tuesday for seniors.

Fligner’s Market is opening early at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Apples grocery store on Meister Rd will open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 6 a.m. for seniors.

Mayor Bradley is posting updates on his Facebook page.

