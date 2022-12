(WJW) — Monday, Dec. 12, is the “Day of the Dozens,” when doughnut-lovers can get a dozen glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts for just $1.

The deal’s only offered with the purchase of another dozen doughnuts at regular price either in-shop, for pick-up or at the drive-thru — even the “Santa’s Bake Shop” collection, which comes in a holiday-themed box.

Northeast Ohio Krispy Kreme locations include:

Customers are limited to only two $1 dozens.