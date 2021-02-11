Dole recalling salad kits in Ohio

(WKBN) – Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is recalling some of its salad kits sold in Ohio and other states.

Dole Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salad Kits with the UPC code 0-71430-00034-2, best if used by date of 2-11-21 and lot codes W02702A and W02702B have been recalled.

This recall is due to possible undeclared allergens (wheat and tree nuts). The dressing and topping kit designed for a different Dole product were accidentally used during a portion of the production of this salad.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported in association with the recall. However, people who have an allergy to wheat or tree nuts may have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat it.

No other Dole products are included in the recall.

Retailers and customers with questions about the recall may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.