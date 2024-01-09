***Video above: Coverage from a Grinch-themed pop-up bar in the area.***

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A pop-up bar inspired by the massively popular animated sitcom “The Simpsons” is making its way to Akron later this month.

Organizers say Missing Falls Brewery on Main Street will be reimagined into the show’s iconic watering hole, Moe’s Tavern, between Jan. 19 and Jan. 28.

Courtesy of Moe’s Pop-Up

“We are excited to partner with Missing Falls Brewing to bring this to Akron,” sad JMC Pop Ups LLC founder Joe McCullough. “We encourage everyone to dress in costume, load up the kids and head to the place where nobody knows your name for food, drink, photo ops and fun!”

Guests will have the chance to, “shoot some pool, try their luck with the Love Tester, sit in Moe’s ‘office,’ write their punishments on the blackboard and catch the crank phone calls,” according to a press release.

Courtesy of Moe’s Pop-Up

Ticket packages, which must be purchased in advance, start at $37 for adults. Food and a soft drink are included with the ticket, and beer and cocktails will be available.

Learn more about Moe’s Pop-Up here.

More than 700 episodes of The Simpsons have aired since the show premiered in 1989. It holds the record for America’s longest-running animated television series.