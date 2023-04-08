WARNING: The photos below are graphic and might be unsettling for some viewers.

(WKBN)- Two dogs with chemical burns were rescued from a home in Mahoning County, according to Animal Charity of Ohio.

Agents rescued two dogs with severely infected wounds. The location of the home has not been released.

The two dogs, Hercules and Beast, were taken to the hospital for their injuries to be examined. They were also examined for the possibility of sepsis.

The dogs were given urgent treatment by Medvet Mahoning. Humane Agents said that the dogs were discharged from the hospital and that the wounds will take several weeks to heal. The dogs are now in the care of Animal Charity.



Credit: Animal Charity of Ohio

Credit: Animal Charity of Ohio

Credit: Jane MacMurchy

Credit: Jane MacMurchy

Credit: Jane MacMurchy

Credit: Jane MacMurchy

MacMurchy, the vet and the previous owner aren’t sure what caused the chemical burns.

Jane MacMurchy said the owner did the right thing by surrendering the animals.

“This is not something that a lot of people choose to do. A lot of people choose to be proud and don’t accept help, but she did, “MacMurchy said.

No charges were filed in the case.

MacMurchy stressed that if your pet does get hurt, you need to get them treatment quickly before complications like these happen

Animal Charity is in need of donations for the dogs. To donate funding, click here.