CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland fire crews battled a blaze and the bitter cold at an apartment complex fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of East Boulevard just after 9 a.m.

Officials told FOX 8 that the fire involved a bookcase and was likely caused by a candle or burning incense.

Fire officials say residents were not home at the time, but two small dogs were rescued from the apartment.

Firefighters say smoke alarms alerted neighbors to the fire.

There were no reported injuries, but investigators estimated a $15,000 loss.