CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A fire in Canton is under investigation that killed multiple dogs.

Fire crews responded after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to a 911 call about a two-story home on Smith Ave. SW on fire.

When firefighters arrived, the first floor of the homes was fully involved, firefighters say.

While crews were extinguishing the fire search crews found eight dogs.

Two dogs were killed in the fire. Three dogs and three puppies were saved.

All the dogs were treated for smoke inhalation, one of the dogs had to be resuscitated by medics, and one dog remains unaccounted for, Canton Fire says.

Red Cross is assisting the family.

Investigators will be working to determine the cause.