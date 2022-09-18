The Stow-Munroe Falls Lions Club will held it’s 15th Annual Paw Fest Fundraiser Sunday at the Bow Wow Beach Dog Park (WJW)

STOW (WJW) — The Stow-Munroe Falls Lions Club will held it’s 15th Annual Paw Fest Fundraiser Sunday at the Bow Wow Beach Dog Park in Stow.

Hundreds of dogs from all over the area took part in the festivities.

Marty Dennis, chairperson for the event, says money raised at the event goes to help local eyesight programs.

The event included several dog contests, including Best Dog Costume in a Parade; Best Dog in a Swimsuit; Best Trick; Shortest Dog Tail and Longest Dog Tail.

FOX 8 I-Team Reporters Peggy and Ed Gallek served as guest judges.

Several rescue groups, Summit County Humane Society and Summit County Animal Control, as well as numerous vendors also took part in the event.