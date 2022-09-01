Dolly Parton on the Today show in 2019. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

(WJW) – Dolly Parton knows a thing or two about making a statement when it comes to fashion – and she now wants our pets to sparkle too.

The music icon is launching a new clothing and accessory line for dogs and the name couldn’t be any more perfect – “Doggy Parton.”

Man’s best friend can now enjoy shirts, dresses, toys, and even a blond wig inspired by Parton.

According to Parton’s Instagram, the line comes 60 years after she released her first record “Puppy Love.”

“Six decades later my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys, and more with a little Dolly flair,” said Parton in a video.

Part of the proceeds will go to the non-profit, animal rescue WillaB Farm.

Items can be purchased through the Doggy Parton website and Amazon.