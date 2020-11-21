Dog who has been waiting at Columbus shelter for two years finally finds forever home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Franklin County Dog Shelter’s longest staying resident has finally found his forever home after waiting two years.

Staff shared the exciting news about Ciabatta on Facebook and also paid tribute to one of their volunteers who has been taking care of him.

“The shelter needs to honor volunteer Jocelyn who cared for this big guy as if he were born into her home! Her kindness and dedication to Ciabatta helped him find his forever home.”

Ciabatta has been in and out of the shelter since 2018 and could never seem to find the right match until now. He was officially adopted on Monday.

“Thank you for bringing Ciabatta into your home! Tonight we celebrate. And tomorrow we work on finding our new longest-term dog their best home.”

Sasha now becomes their longest-term resident. She has been there for more than 100 days.

https://www.facebook.com/pg/FranklinCountyDogs/posts/?ref=page_internal

