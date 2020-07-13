Dog used in fighting ring receives treatment for injuries; how you can help

Editor’s Note: The video above is about dogs rescued in Ashtabula County.

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – The Lake Humane Society is helping a dog named Tank.

The 5-year-old pit bull mix came to the Lake Humane Society through an animal cruelty investigation.

LHS believes Tank was used in a dog fighting ring, and he has a lot of injuries.

He has trauma to the left eye, that will likely need to be removed.

Tank, Courtesy: Lake Humane Society

Tank, Courtesy: Lake Humane Society

He has a swollen and infected front leg, suspected degenerative joint disease in his back legs, and bite marks all over his body.

Tank is scheduled to have surgery next week.

You can donate to the Angel Fund to help Tank here.

The Angel Fund was started in 2007 for a dog named Angel that was saved through donations.

The fund is used for adoptable animals who need treatment.

Tank is 5-years-old and will be available for adoption once he recovers from surgery.

100% of the donations made to the Angel Fund will go towards Tank’s medical costs.

You can also mail a donation.

Lake Humane Society

Attn: Tank’s Angel Fund

7564 Tyler Blvd., Unit E

Mentor, OH 44060

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8