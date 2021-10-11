Dog the Bounty Hunter reportedly injured, leaving Brian Laundrie search temporarily

**Related Video Above: Dog the Bounty Hunter shows up at the Laundrie family home.**

(WJW) — As the search for Brian Laundrie continues, one personality is reportedly leaving Florida due to an injury.

Last month, Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, joined the search for the man who is a person of interest after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was found dead in Wyoming. Despite claims from critics that the reality TV star joined the fray to garner attention, Chapman has forged ahead, tracking supposed leads throughout Florida and beyond.

On Sunday, Chapman’s daughter Lyssa said on Twitter that while her father is not giving up on the search, he had to leave on “business.”

“Dad is headed back to Colorado temporarily to handle some business,” Lyssa said on Twitter. “(Remember, he was in Florida on his honeymoon). We are still actively searching for [Brian Laundrie], leaving a team in place in Florida. As always, whatever I can share with you, I will.”

This came as a reporter from WFLA, a FOX 8 sister station, said Chapman had injured his foot in the search.

DOG. Just got an update from Dog the Bounty Hunter’s team. They say he’s headed back to Colorado soon to meet with his doctor after injuring his ankle in the search. He’s also raising funds to continue what he calls an ‘expensive search’. (1/2) #BrianLaundrie @DogBountyHunter — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) October 10, 2021

Reporter Josh Benson did say however, that Chapman is leaving members of his team behind in Florida to continue the search.

Laundrie, who is wanted by authorities, was reported missing by his family last month after he had returned home from a cross-country trip without Petito.