Dog the Bounty Hunter now helping search for Brian Laundrie in Florida: Report

(WJW) — TV personality Duane Lee Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, is reportedly now helping in the search to locate Brian Laundrie.

FOX News confirmed that Chapman and his wife Francie are currently at Florida’s Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie, who has been missing since last Tuesday, was last seen.

“Dog and Francie have experienced extreme loss themselves,” the bounty hunter’s team said in statement released to FOX News. “Their hearts go out to Gabby’s family for what they’re going through and want to help bring justice for her death.”

The reality star told anyone who may have tips in the search to reach out to his company number at 833-TELLDOG. Tips are confidential, the bounty hunter’s team confirmed.

The FBI has now issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest, but was previously only wanted for questioning after his fiance Gabby Petito disappeared and was later found dead in Wyoming.