Dog the Bounty Hunter adds own cash to reward for Brian Laundrie arrest, report says

(WJW) — Reports say Duane Lee Chapman, AKA Dog the Bounty Hunter, wants Brian Laundrie found so badly, he’s adding $10k in rewards for information leading to Laundrie’s arrest.

TMZ says a rep for Chapman told them he’s adding $10K to the standing reward – which was $170K before his addition, mostly from friends of Gabby Petito’s family.

The FBI issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest, but he was previously only wanted for questioning after his fiancé Petito disappeared and was later found dead in Wyoming back on September 19.

Chapman is in Florida, where Laundrie was last seen at Carlton Reserve.

Gabby’s family is asking Brian to turn himself in.