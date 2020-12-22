Dog taken during home invasion in Barberton finds his way home after 8 years

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) – Junior the dog has been reunited with his owner after eight years.

According to a press release from the Humane Society of Summit County, Junior was taken during a home invasion in Barberton in 2012.

Owner Julia Nemeth had given him special training with hand signals that helped the two develop a strong bond.

Courtesy: Julia Nemeth

Courtesy: Humane Society of Summit County

Courtesy: Humane Society of Summit County

Nemeth scoured local animal shelter pictures and found pet postings online since then.

Junior was known as “Buddy” during his on-and-off stays at the humane society.

He was adopted three times and returned.

Nemeth saw him on the website and she went in to see if it was Junior.

According to the humane society, Junior remembered the hand signal commands.

“I can’t believe Junior is home. He carried me through challenges of my life and to have him back means everything to me,” Nemeth said.

Junior is now adjusting to children and the family’s other dog.

They say he loves playing catch with Nemeth’s son in their big backyard.