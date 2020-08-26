Dog survives coyote attack in Brooklyn Heights

Police warn residents to keep children away from coyote traps

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– Pet owners, beware! Local police are warning residents to be on alert for coyotes after a recent attack on a dog.

“It was just our typical morning routine. I let the two dogs out and sit here on the front step,” said Pam Petrick, of Brooklyn Heights.

But that morning routine was disrupted when Ruby was attacked by a coyote right outside their home Friday morning. Miraculously, the 13-pound rescue dog was able to escape.

“It was shocking. It was a big coyote. We’ve seen them for years and years. Then I saw it was Ruby who took the attack,” Petrick said.

Petrick rushed Ruby to the vet, where she was given dozens of stitches and a drain for her wounds.

Meantime, Brooklyn Heights police issued a warning on their Facebook page that coyote traps were placed in the neighborhood, and to keep all children and pets away from those areas.

As for Ruby, she is expected to make a full recovery.

“She is just so fearful, she won’t do it. So we are trying to find a new routine,” Petrick said.

