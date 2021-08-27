Dog shot 5 times in Ashtabula County survives; reward offered for gunman

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A donor is offering $1000 for information that leads to a conviction in the shooting of a dog in Ashtabula County.

Buster the dog was shot 5 times and survived.

The Ashtabula County Animal Protective League announced the reward and is caring for Buster.

They believe Buster was shot between Sunday, August 15, and Tuesday, August 17 in Geneva Township near Padanarum or North Ridge Rd. in Geneva.

According to the Ashtabula County APL, the case could be prosecuted as a level 5 felony under Goddard’s Law.

Buster has several bullets still embedded and will need financial help for his medical fund.

You can donate here online.

You can also mail or drop off a donation to ACAPL at 5970 Green Rd., Ashtabula, Ohio, 44004.

If you have any information that can help find the shooter, email mglauser@acapl.org or call the shelter at 440.224.1222 and ask to speak to Mary or Jen.